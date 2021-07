Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 17:16 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took a jab at Republicans on Wednesday over COVID-19 vaccinations, arguing the GOP has been “delinquent” in embracing the science of vaccinations.Pelosi was asked during a news conference about Senate...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565275-pelosi-gop-delinquent-on-promoting-vaccines