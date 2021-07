Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 21:21 Hits: 1

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) called Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) a "Pelosi pawn" Tuesday night following the first day the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection heard testimony from Capitol Police officers.&...

