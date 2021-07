Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 21:35 Hits: 1

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the House subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, on Wednesday asked Johnson & Johnson for information regarding its reported plan to offload its liabilities from the numerous baby powder...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565349-house-subcommittee-presses-johnson-johnson-on-plan-to-offload-baby-powder