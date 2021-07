Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 00:44 Hits: 4

The House on Wednesday passed a bill to increase funding for the Capitol Police months after the Jan. 6 insurrection and boost Capitol Hill staffer pay as part of a spending measure for legislative branch operations.The legislation, which passed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565384-house-passes-spending-bill-to-boost-capitol-police-and-hill-staffer-pay