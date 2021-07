Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 17:56 Hits: 2

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) condemned her fellow Republicans who protested outside the Department of Justice while a hearing on the Capitol riot took place.Republican Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/565067-cheney-calls-gaetz-greene-doj-protest-a-disgrace