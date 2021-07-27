Former Sen. Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:45 Hits: 2

Former Sen. Mike Enzi died Monday after being hospitalized in relation to a bicycle accident. He was 77.

The Wyoming Republican, who retired from the Senate at the end of last year, “passed away peacefully today surrounded by his family,” according to a message posted late Monday night, Wyoming time, to his official Twitter account.

“His family expresses their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time,” Enzi’s account tweeted.

The news of Enzi’s death came hours after the announcement that the former senator had “sustained serious injuries” while riding a bicycle near his home in Gillette, Wyo., last week.

Following the accident, Enzi was “life flighted” Friday evening from Gillette to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., where he was admitted for treatment.

The former senator’s Twitter account tweeted Monday afternoon that the “extent of Enzi’s injuries and the details of the biking accident are unknown at this time. Medical staff continue to evaluate his condition.”

Enzi served four terms in the Senate before retiring in 2020 as chairman of the powerful Budget Committee. He was replaced by former Rep. Cynthia Lummis, a Republican.

Prior to his Senate career, Enzi had served as mayor of Gillette and as a member of the state’s House and Senate. He also served on the U.S. Department of Interior Coal Advisory Committee.

A graduate of The George Washington University and the University of Denver, Enzi was formerly a member of the Wyoming National Guard and an accountant who owned and operated family shoe stores in Wyoming and Montana.

