Photo of the day: Watching on

Photo of the day: Watching on (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

U.S. Capitol Police officers at their stations watch the House Jan. 6 select committee from a TV monitor. On Tuesday, the panel held its first public hearing to investigate the attack. It put on display the terrifying brutality officers who were on duty that day were subject to. Read more in Chris Marquette’s report.

