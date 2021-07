Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Masks will once again be universally required on the House side of the Capitol amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant, the Capitol physician announced late Tuesday night.The resumption of the House mask mandate — just over a...

