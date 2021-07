Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 01:03 Hits: 6

The Department of Justice on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/565175-doj-declines-to-back-mo-brookss-defense-against-swalwells-capitol-riot-lawsuit