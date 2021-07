Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 21:54 Hits: 0

The select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection will kick off its first hearing on Tuesday with what’s expected to be emotional testimony from police officers who defended the Capitol that day. The seven Democrats and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564920-five-things-to-watch-as-jan-6-panel-begins-its-work