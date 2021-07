Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 11:57 Hits: 6

Rep. Charlie Crist (D), a Florida gubernatorial candidate, blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Sunday, accusing him of neglecting his duties amid a spike in COVID-19 infections in the state and playing presidential p...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/564774-crist-rips-desantis-amid-covid-19-spike-we-dont-have-leadership