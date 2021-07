Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 00:40 Hits: 7

France's parliament has approved a bill that will mandate COVID-19 passes for those traveling within the country and will require health care workers to get the vaccine by mid-September, The Associated Press ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/564765-french-parliament-approves-covid-19-passes-for-restaurants-domestic