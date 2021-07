Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 15:59 Hits: 3

A second Republican will be joining the special committee examining the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 - but not one that GOP leaders want.Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has tapped Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R), an Illinois c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564716-pelosi-taps-kinzinger-to-serve-on-jan-6-probe