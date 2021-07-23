Photos of the week ending July 23, 2021

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 10:10 Hits: 1

July in D.C. is a time for hot dogs, thunderstorms, protests and, of course, the race to finish congressional business before the August recess.

Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the photos of the week.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_6236831 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6236831" ); playerInstance_6236831.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/dXwoGeUm", }) var playerInstance_6236831 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6236831" ); playerInstance_6236831.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/dXwoGeUm", })

Attendees hold candles during the Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington on Saturday. Vigils were held around the country to mark the one year since the death of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Scott Elfenbein and Avery Franzblau pose with their baby named Theo, 8 weeks, and their goldendoodle in the Olympic Rings on the National Mall on Monday. The exhibit was part of the Rings Across America tour, which will visit six cities before the Tokyo Olympics. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Tourist Cheran de Silva does a cartwheel at the Supreme Court plaza on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Rep. David Schweikert , R-Ariz., walks with his daughter Olivia in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., walk through the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Chairman Thomas R. Carper , D-Del., center, greets Rep. Mike Gallagher , R-Wis., right, and Sen. Angus King , I-Maine, before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing on cybersecurity and infrastructure in the Dirksen building on Wednesday. Gallagher and King testified. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Rep. Joseph D. Morelle , D-N.Y., eats a veggie dog as Ashley Byrne looks on during PETA’s 25th Congressional Veggie Dog Lunch outside of the Longworth House Office Building on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Joyce Beatty , D-Ohio, and CBC members take cover from the rain under the House Carriage Entrance at the Capitol on Wednesday. The group was scheduled to hold their voting rights news conference at the House Triangle when a thunderstorm forced them to relocate. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer , D-N.Y., makes his way to the news conference on immigration outside the Capitol during a summer rain shower on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Roger Marshall , R-Kan., holds a model of a coronavirus spike protein at a news conference with the GOP Doctors Caucus on the origins of COVID-19, the delta variant and vaccines outside the Capitol on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)U.S. Capitol Police officers gather in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium before a Black Voters Matter protest to support voting rights on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the week ending July 23, 2021 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/23/photos-of-the-week-ending-july-23-2021/