Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

Critical race theory increasingly looks like it will play a major role in the 2022 midterm elections as Republicans ramp up efforts on culture issues in their pursuit of winning back control of both the House and Senate. Arguments about...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564218-critical-race-theory-becomes-focus-of-midterms