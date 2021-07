Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 13:43 Hits: 1

House Democrats’ frustration is mounting as they wait for the Senate to act on infrastructure legislation and on the ever-growing pile of bills they’ve passed that are stalled in the face of the filibuster.This week marked 200 days since the start...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564624-house-democrats-grow-frustrated-as-they-feel-ignored-by-senate