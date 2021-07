Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 13:39 Hits: 1

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine.His family said in a statement that he is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/564658-conservative-radio-host-hospitalized-with-covid-19-urges-vaccinations