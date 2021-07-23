The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

First appropriations bills head to House floor

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

The House is taking up seven appropriations bills as one package next week, bringing debates about federal funding for abortion, environmental policy and infrastructure to the floor. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the road ahead for these bills and more.

Show Notes:

The post First appropriations bills head to House floor appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/first-appropriations-bills-head-to-house-floor/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version