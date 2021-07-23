Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 16:56 Hits: 1

The House is taking up seven appropriations bills as one package next week, bringing debates about federal funding for abortion, environmental policy and infrastructure to the floor. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the road ahead for these bills and more.

Show Notes:

The post First appropriations bills head to House floor appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/first-appropriations-bills-head-to-house-floor/