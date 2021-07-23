‘Favorite time during the week’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

“A lot of legends begin in bars in Alaska,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan during his Alaskan of the week monologue.

Meanwhile, Rep. Sean Casten staked his claim on hot FERC summer and Tom Brady may identify with the presidential election.

[Olivia Rodrigo, Miller Lite and cans of worms — Congressional Hits and Misses]

