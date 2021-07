Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 15:05 Hits: 1

A new internal poll from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) shows growing concerns about rising inflation in a number of battleground districts ahead of 2022. Seventy percent of respondents said they were either "extremely...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/564305-nrcc-poll-70-percent-of-voters-say-they-are-concerned-about-inflation