Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 17:52 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday did not rule out booting Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from the powerful Armed Services Committee amid a partisan brawl over who should serve on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564369-mccarthy-wont-rule-out-booting-cheney-from-armed-services