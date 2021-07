Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 12

Democrats are confounded by what they see as the GOP's shifting rhetoric on vaccines, which in their view has changed as the delta variant has swept through unvaccinated populations in disproportionately Republican areas....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564601-gops-shift-on-vaccines-is-source-of-tension-for-democrats