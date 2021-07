Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 20:33 Hits: 1

Ohio's top medical officer issued a warning Wednesday, saying that anyone who hasn't received a coronavirus vaccine is almost certain to get infected as highly contagious variants tighten their grip on the U.S.Ohio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/564201-ohio-chief-medical-officer-on-unvaccinated-becoming-infected-it-is