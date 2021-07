Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 15:42 Hits: 3

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) says he wants to “prosecute” Anthony Fauci should the GOP regain control of the House in 2022.Cawthorn's remark underscores how Fauci has become central to GOP attacks on the Biden administration and the government's...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564526-gop-rep-cawthorn-says-he-wants-to-prosecute-fauci