Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:46 Hits: 8

Former President Trump's leadership PAC has not yet used any of the roughly $75 million raised to help finance election reviews, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/564387-trump-pac-has-not-used-any-of-the-75m-its-raised-this-year-to-help-fund