Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and other Democratic lawmakers have signed onto a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging him to appoint a special envoy tasked with monitoring and combatting Islamophobia.In the letter sent Tuesday, Omar...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564030-omar-leads-lawmakers-in-calling-for-us-envoy-to-combat-islamophobia