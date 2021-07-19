Photo of the day: Good trouble

Articles

An attendee holds a lit candle at a Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy on Saturday at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington.

Vigils were held around the country to mark the one year anniversary since the passing of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. Commonly referred to as the “conscience of Congress,” Lewis died at the age of 80 while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

