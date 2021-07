Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 18:28 Hits: 1

The Dallas Morning News is endorsing House candidate Jake Ellzey (R) in a special runoff race.In an editorial posted on Monday, the news organization said it was endorsing Ellzey to succeed Rep. Ron Wright (R), who died of COVID-19 in February...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563729-dallas-newspaper-endorses-ellzey-in-special-house-runoff