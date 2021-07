Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 02:07 Hits: 12

Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneĀ (R-Ga.) was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours on Monday after she shared misleading claims about the coronavirus.According to a Twitter spokesperson, Greene was suspended for two tweet...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563806-marjorie-taylor-greene-gets-12-hour-twitter-suspension-over-covid-19