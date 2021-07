Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 18 July 2021 12:50 Hits: 9

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) held a protest on Saturday after a third California venue canceled plans to host one of their "America First" rallies.The conse...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563571-gaetz-greene-protest-after-third-venue-cancels-event