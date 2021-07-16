Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 16:36 Hits: 0

Senate Democrats agreed this week to work toward a $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which would fund major programs President Joe Biden proposed in his economic plans. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman discuss the plan, Democratic unity around the package and the likely long voting sessions ahead.

Show Notes:

The post Budget reconciliation package outline set at $3.5 trillion appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/budget-reconciliation-package-outline-set-at-3-5-trillion/