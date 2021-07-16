Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 17:55 Hits: 0

Sens. Ron Wyden and Charles E. Schumer fought over introducing Sen. Cory Booker, while Olivia Rodrigo made use of her driver’s license and hung out at the White House.

Meanwhile, Fox News exploded over Texas Democrats drinking beer and Sen. Joni Ernst proved that she loves “The Price is Right” more than anyone else.

[US effort to combat China’s tech rise ‘not nearly enough’]

The post Olivia Rodrigo, Miller Lite and cans of worms — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/16/olivia-rodrigo-miller-lite-and-cans-of-worms-congressional-hits-and-misses/