Trump to host House GOP leader McCarthy at N.J. resort

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 14:27

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will meet with Donald Trump at the former president's Bedminster resort in New Jersey on Thursday, Trump said in a statement distributed by his leadership PAC.

Trump said there will be "much to discuss" with the California Republican. Among the topics on the duo's agenda, GOP sources said, are upcoming special elections, vulnerable House Democrats in the 2022 midterms and recent record-breaking party fundraising.

But back in Washington, D.C., McCarthy has yet to decide which Republicans he will appoint to the House's select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, announced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month. The minority leader has yet to signal how he will approach his selections for the committee, leaving open the possibility that he could install firebrand Trump loyalists — such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — or a less flashy GOP team with the experience to weather a lengthy political battle over the Capitol insurrection.

In addition to the Jan. 6 select panel, for which McCarthy has indicated he would be willing to testify, his conversation with the former president could touch on the Biden administration's push for a bipartisan infrastructure bill. That bipartisan proposal, which Trump has criticized, and an accompanying Democrats-only reconciliation package would constitute major wins for the White House.

McCarthy had not confirmed the meeting with Trump on his website or social media channels as of Thursday morning.

Olivia Beavers contributed to this report.

