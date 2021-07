Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 20:19 Hits: 9

Former President Trump, ahead of his Jan. 6 address to supporters gathered at the Ellipse, reportedly told then-Vice President Mike Pence that he didn't "have the courage" to reject the results of the 2020 election....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563260-trump-to-pence-on-jan-6-you-dont-have-the-courage