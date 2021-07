Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 July 2021 00:40 Hits: 3

Entertainment reporter Catt Sadler posted a warning about COVID-19 to Instagram on Wednesday, urging her vaccinated followers not to get too comfortable.The fully vaccinated former E! News correspondent shared that...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/563110-vaccinated-former-e-correspondent-contracts-covid-19-dont-let