Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 21:12 Hits: 3

A bloc of moderate House Democrats on Wednesday called for the creation of a bipartisan, 9/11-style commission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus in China and assess the United States’ response to the pandemic that killed more than 600...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563065-moderate-democrats-call-for-9-11-style-panel-to-probe-covid-19-origins