Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 20:18 Hits: 2

The special congressional committee investigating the Capitol attack of Jan. 6 will hold its first hearing on July 27, Democratic leaders announced Wednesday.The much-anticipated public hearing will feature testimo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563051-select-committee-on-capitol-attack-to-hear-police-testimony-on-july-27