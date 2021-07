Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 18:30 Hits: 6

President Biden on Wednesday met with Senate Democrats for less than an hour as the group plots a path forward on two major infrastructure bills - one bipartisan and one with only Democratic support."It was great t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/563010-biden-democrats-plot-path-on-trillions-in-spending