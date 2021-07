Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

Senate Republican leaders have tried to put former President Trump in the rearview mirror, rarely mentioning his name and keeping focused instead on the Democratic agenda, but Trump's iron grip on the party's grassroots i...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/562633-trump-getting-tougher-for-senate-gop-to-ignore