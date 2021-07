Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 11:36 Hits: 1

Former President Trump's ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani advised campaign aides on election night in November to "just say we won" as the vote counts were still coming in and the results of the presidential election were wi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562663-just-say-we-won-giuliani-told-trump-aides-on-election-night-book