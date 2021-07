Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 18:25 Hits: 11

A federal judge on Tuesday approved a QAnon supporter for conditional release after he turned himself in at the beginning of the year for his involvement in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Douglas Jensen of Des Moin...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/562769-judge-frees-qanon-supporter-held-six-months-in-jan-6-riot