Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 21:19 Hits: 0

Beach patrollers discovered hundreds of syringes washed up on the beaches of the Jersey Shore over the weekend, causing numerous safety closures on Sunday following days of intense storm...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/562607-hundreds-of-syringes-found-washed-up-on-new-jersey-beaches