Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 00:22 Hits: 0

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly "furious" with Fox News executives for not "backing him up" over his allegations that the National Security Agency (NSA) was spying on him."Tensions are sky high," a sourc...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/562649-tucker-carlson-furious-at-fox-news-executives-for-not-defending-his-nsa-spying