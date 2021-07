Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 08:00 Hits: 1

Digital assets have very different technical features. What is regulation’s role in their interoperability? Citi’s Tony McLaughlin and Jai Messari join the show to discuss McLaughlin’s new paper, “The Regulated Internet of Value”.

More podcast content

Show Notes:

The post Regulated liabilities and the internet of value appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/regulated-liabilities-and-the-internet-of-value/