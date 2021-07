Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 17:09 Hits: 0

Texas Democratic lawmakers left the state Monday to deny Republicans the quorum they need to convene a special legislative session, a dramatic move that is likely to set up weeks of political brinkmanship.A plane c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/562552-texas-democrats-plan-to-walk-out-to-block-election-overhaul-bill