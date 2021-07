Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 15:18 Hits: 0

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A cyclist holds up his fist to celebrate workers removing security fencing surrounding the U.S. Capitol on Saturday. The fencing was erected after the Jan. 6 riot that breached the building as Congress tabulated the Electoral College results.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_6209471 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6209471" ); playerInstance_6209471.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/oPTpo2d2", }) var playerInstance_6209471 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-6209471" ); playerInstance_6209471.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/oPTpo2d2", })

The post Photo of the day: Tear down this fence appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/07/12/photo-of-the-day-tear-down-this-fence/