Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 17:36 Hits: 1

A key House subcommittee on Monday cleared a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) without including a decades-old rider prohibiting funding for abortions, kicking off what is likely to be a long and bruising fight.For...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/562564-hhs-spending-bill-advances-without-hyde-amendment