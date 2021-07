Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 18:49 Hits: 1

One of the suspects arrested in Denver following the discovery of more than a dozen guns in a hotel room over the weekend said there was no intention of harming anyone, despite concerns that a "Las Vegas-style shooting" c...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/562576-giant-misunderstanding-suspect-says-no-plot-to-shoot-all-star-game-fans