Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 19:10 Hits: 6

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/562582-judge-grills-attorneys-facing-potential-sanctions-over-lawsuit