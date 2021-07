Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 July 2021 02:34 Hits: 5

Virginia gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin's (R) campaign is set to release an ad on Monday seeking to tie Democratic nominee and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe to former President Trump, citing past campaign contribution...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/562484-youngkin-releases-new-ad-tying-mcauliffe-to-trump-in-virginias-governors